New lighting fixtures channel classics or reimagine them with flexibility.

Constellation

Architect David Rockwell and his eponymous firm are well versed in designing environments where “stars” take center stage, from numerous performing arts venues and stage sets to the backdrop for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. But stars of the celestial kind—such as those depicted on the fabled ceiling of New York’s Grand Central Terminal concourse—informed Rockwell Group’s latest collaboration with Czech glass manufacturer Lasvit. Constellation is a collection of luminaires that recreates some of the sky’s most recognizable stellar formations. Cassiopeia (above) and Ursa Minor—both available as wall sconces—are low-profile horizontal chandeliers with glass-domed points of light connected by handcrafted metalwork; Tri Stars is a wall sconce with three luminous orbs; Polaris is a floor lamp with a two-sided dome, its light source appearing to float within; and Gemini is a touch-control portable table lamp.

lasvit.com

Berlin

A few years ago, designer Christophe Pillet created the disc-shaped Berlin ceiling and wall fixture for Oluce. As a follow-up, he’s translated that design into a floor lamp that features a slim tubular stem with two LED-illuminated discs, which are rotatable, to aim light where it’s needed. The floor version is finished in anodized brass or matte black.

oluce.com

Northport

Designed in collaboration with Robert A. M. Stern Architects, this outdoor collection by Landscape Forms is a contemporary take on the traditional acorn streetlamp. It comprises a 3' tall path light and various area-light configurations in three heights. An optional decorative LED-lit stem recalls the classic gaslight.

landscapeforms.com

Saber Mini

A linear suspension luminaire from PureEdge Lighting, Saber Mini is tension-hung, as opposed to being suspended from the ceiling, making it suitable for open and open-air spaces. Diffused by a small, round silicone lens, the system comes with all necessary parts—including watertight barrel connections, turnbuckles, and aircraft cable—and can be specified with tunable or fixed white color temperatures, as well as RGB and RGBW illumination.

pureedgelighting.com

AJ Oxford Lamp

Louis Poulsen is reissuing a classic Arne Jacobsen lamp that the Danish architect originally conceived in the 1960s, for his all-­encompassing design of St. Cath­erine’s College in Oxford, England. Today the AJ Oxford is available as a pin-mount or classic table lamp (right), with the classic offered in 11" and 16" heights, with or without the metal shade.

louispoulsen.com

Highline

A collaboration between RBW and industrial designer Jonas Damon, this easily adaptable system is part linear suspension, part track lighting, and part decorative luminaire, depending on which components are specified. These include pendants (one style offering felt shades, above) and spotlights, all of which hang from a slim suspension beam with or without an integrated linear uplight.

rbw.com

Pivotaire

A plaster-in recessed linear system by Optique Lighting, Pivotaire comes in five configurations—straight, picture frame, zigzag, wrap (for corner and wall-to-ceiling transitions), and custom—that eliminate the need for expensive junction boxes, thanks to the system’s Nano Linear Light Engine–powered endcaps.

optique-lighting.com

Multiverse

A variation on the ubiquitous track system, Juniper Lighting’s Multiverse features a flat, painted ribbon-style track that is an important part of the overall design. Employing a low-voltage power-distribution system, connector nodes, and pivot components, the track allows for flexible placement, rotating, and repositioning of up to 16 magnetic miniature spots on a single run. In addition to standard colors—matte pure white, satin black, satin aluminum, and satin brass—it’s customizable in any desired color to meet a project’s aesthetics.

juniper-design.com