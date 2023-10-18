✕

Technology, design, and advanced manufacturing capabilities up the ante on the latest glazing options.

Sawtooth Grande

Nathan Allan Glass Studios initially scaled up its Sawtooth design for a custom installation in a New York office building designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (above), but now this Grande version is part of the series’ portfolio. From afar, the dramatic glass appears ribbed but is, as its name suggests, really a serrated face with teeth protruding ¾". The panels are available in sizes of up to 5' x 10'.

nathanallan.com

VitroSphere

Visualizing which glass to specify for a facade is simplified by this online tool from Vitro that accurately simulates more than 20 of the company’s Solarban low-E products. Architects can select a common facade type for such projects as an office tower or hospital and then view the various tones, as well as Solarban's reflectance and transparency, in daylight, at evening, and on overcast days. "Compare" mode splits the image for a side-by-side view with a draggable divider.

thevitrosphere.com

ViviGraphix Gradiance

Forms+Surfaces has expanded its Gradiance line with five new dual-layer patterns that play on gradients, fades, and color fields to achieve various effects for different privacy needs. Available with any Pantone, Benjamin Moore, or Sherwin-Williams hue, the glass is suitable for interior and exterior walls, partitions, and doors.

forms-surfaces.com

Walker Textures Velour

A unique acid-etched finish for all manner of interior projects, Walker Glass’s Velour mirrors strike a rich and subtle balance—appearing more matte than satiny, yet with more of a sheen than the manufacturer’s low-reflective opaque finish. This new option is available on bronze-tinted, clear, grey, or low-iron glass and in large expanses of up to 100" x 144".

walkerglass.com

Quadratti

OmniDecor has collaborated with Italian architect Egidio Panzera to develop a new decorative etched design defined by overlapping squares. The pattern is offered on low-iron, mirror, and bronze-, gray-, or black-tinted glass in panels as large as 88" x 126". A range of thicknesses is available, depending on glass type.

omnidecor.it