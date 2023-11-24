Villa Papillon by WORKac

✕

Location: Batroun, Lebanon

Project size: 4,370 square feet

Program: This secondary residence for an art collector and his family is located along the Lebanese coast in Batroun, about 30 miles north of Beirut.

Design Solution: In Villa Papillon, New York–based WORKac rethinks the relationship between art, architecture, and landscape. Faceted in form, this beachside abode offers views of the Mediterranean Sea from nearly every room. The main living space and primary bedroom directly face the water, while the family room, dining room, and kitchen look out to it through a central, open-air courtyard that doubles as circulation space. (On the second floor, the children’s bedrooms peek out over a green roof.) At the rear, solid walls fronting a public walkway ensure privacy.

The ground-floor common areas are organized by a series of walls running perpendicular to the shore, which allow the owner to showcase his extensive art collection. Some of these walls become objects in their own right, through form or materiality, while still containing storage or accommodating domestic infrastructure.

Photo © Miguel de Guzmán and Rocío Romero

Structure and Materials: A triangular tectonic runs continuously across the building, patio, pools, and surrounding landscape. Louvered steel and aluminum trellises continue this language, strategically shading the courtyard in the summer and warming it in winter. Interior materials, such as artfully figured stone or a bright yellow staircase coated in epoxy resin, add richness and color.

Additional Information

Completion date: October 2022

Site size: 0.154 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Tony Salamé



6 Photos © Miguel de Guzmán and Rocío Romero

4 Images courtesy WORKac; click to enlarge