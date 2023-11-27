MVRDV founding partner Nathalie de Vries joins the podcast to discuss the transformation of Albania's Pyramid of Tirana, the firm's approach to form and color, and the collaborative design process behind The Canyon, a new mixed-use tower on the San Francisco waterfront.

- Nathalie de Vries “In recent years, a lot of countries and cities have finally been looking at carbon dioxide. I’d say that we are at the beginning of making more sustainable buildings in terms of using less materials, being more efficient, and seeing if [existing] buildings can be transformed. We have developed a plug-in for our design process that helps us make assumptions about the materials we use and the carbon [footprint] compared to a standard building—and we can change things by going in a different direction. For us, it’s important to do this in the early stages of a project.”

