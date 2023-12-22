✕

Architectural Record's annual competition presents the best new interior paneling products of the year, in a variety of materials and finishes.

Tilt, Trella, and Tempo

Arktura has expanded its SoftGrid acoustic ceiling-cloud line with three new designs. The new styles are akin to open-weave textiles, and comprise baffles in varying widths and lengths that intersect to create different patterns with negative space. They’re made from 100% recyclable PET plastic and finished in a range of colors and wood looks.

arktura.com

Mono Acoustic

This acoustic-panel system from Rockfon is composed of a stone-wool core with a non-woven fleece facade, and has an NRC rating of up to 0.90. It is available in three formats up to 47¼" x 70¾", with a choice of three edge styles, and is resistant to mildew, mold, humidity, and sagging.

rockfon.com

Infinity

Garnica developed Infinity as a faux-hardwood product using lightweight poplar plywood and digitally printed wood-grain patterns as a more cost-effective and ecofriendly alternative to sought-after wood species such as walnut, oak, and hickory. It is available in 48½" x 96½" panels, and is suitable for interior walls and casework.

garnica.one

RAUVISIO ingrain Wood Fiber Laminate

This REHAU laminate is made of sustainable cellulose fibers derived from wood pulp and vegetable-based adhesives, and presents an appearance of authentic timber veneer. The finished precision-embossed product, fabricated in sheets of up to 47" x 119", is available in 15 colors, with optional edge banding.

rehau.com

Premium Finish Panels

Architectural ceiling- and wall-systems manufacturer Arktura collaborated with metal design studio Pure + FreeForm to bring the latter’s premium metal finishes as an addon option to its collections, such as the customizable perforated Vapor series (shown). The panels are constructed with 100 percent recyclable aluminum, and are offered in nine new finishes (four metallic and five wood-look textures).

arktura.com

Lyra PB with Wood Look Visuals

Armstrong World Industries has added wood-look visuals to its Lyra PB ceiling portfolio, which consists of sound-absorbing panels made with a plant-based binder. The mold-, mildew-, and sag-resistant panels are composed of lightweight fiberglass and come in formats of up to 4' square.

armstrongceilings.com

ekoa Modern Series

Lingrove, a veneer manufacturer, reverse-engineered the strength of old-growth wood to develop the low-carbon ekoa, using flax fibers and plant resins. With a strength-to-weight ratio said to be higher than steel, it’s ideal for use on walls, ceilings, and case goods, and comes in eight colors, in roll, sheet, panel, and edge-banding forms.

lingrove.com

- Jon McCandlish, principal, KieranTimberlake “Ekoa is innovative as a low-carbon natural material made from highly renewable fibers, but it comes with the promise of durability that rivals plastic and metal.”

Kirei Ink

Kirei Ink is comprised of 50 customizable patterns, specifiable for any of the manufacturer’s acoustic-felt product offerings—from wall tiles to ceiling baffles—and can be further customized with graphics such as logos and wayfinding symbols. The panels are made with PET felt, 60% of which is post-consumer recycled.

kireiusa.com