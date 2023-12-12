✕

Architectural Record is pleased to announce the winners of its annual Products of the Year competition, a range of recently introduced materials, systems, and furnishings from around the world. The 52 winners—featured on the following pages—were chosen by an independent jury of U.S.-based architects and designers.

Our gold badge denotes winners with the highest jury score.

The Jury

Kelly Ard

Ard is president and partner at Boston-based designLAB Architects. She has amassed a portfolio of education and cultural projects such as the Delbridge Center for the Arts. Ard is active in the AIA, and was recently co-chair for its Women’s Leadership Summit. She earned an M.Arch. and M.S. from the University of Florida.

Alexandra Barker

Barker is the principal of New York–based Barker Associates Architecture Office, where she works on a broad spectrum of projects ranging from institutional to residential. She is interim chair and an associate professor at Pratt Institute’s graduate architecture program. She received her M.Arch. from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Vivian Lee

A design director in the New York office of Gensler, Lee has worked in the U.S. and abroad for notable firms including Richard Meier & Partners and Woods Bagot. She is an advocate for advancing women in the profession, and co-chairs AIANY’s Women in Architecture Committee. She earned her M.Arch. from Syracuse University.

Jon McCandlish

McCandlish is a principal of KieranTimberlake in Philadelphia, where he is currently leading several projects with aggressive sustainability goals, such as a net zero energy pavilion for Penn’s Landing Park and a LEED Gold life-sciences adaptive-reuse project, both in Philadelphia. He received his M.Arch. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Duan Tran

A partner of Los Angeles–based KAA Design, Tran has managed several AIA Award-winning residential projects. In addition to his role at the firm, he is on the board of directors of the A+D Museum in Los Angeles. He earned his M.Arch. and a certificate degree in historic preservation from the University of Southern California.