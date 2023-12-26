Image in modal.

Location: Mikkeli, Finland
Project size: 900 square feet

Program: Tucked away on a remote lake island three hours northeast of Helsinki, Villa K is an intimate weekend hideaway enshrouded by nature.

Design Solution: Saukkonen + Partners designed a footbridge and boardwalk that leads through trees to a quaint cottage and detached sauna. The two structures’ shallow, pyramidal roofs feature deep eaves that intersect, creating a semi-enclosed space between them as well as covered patios—a perfect place to take in westward views of the setting sun. The ground floor includes a primary suite, as well as a combined living-dining-kitchen area with a lofted guest bedroom overlooking it. Throughout, black-stained wood contrasts with neutral tones, and angled ceilings echo the roofline.

Photo © Timo Pyykönen

Structure and Materials: The architects behind Villa K sought a durable and maintenance-free design that brings the outside in. A palette of low-carbon and natural materials allow the nimbly sited house to blend into its surrounding landscape.

Additional Information
Completion date: January 2020
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld

Photos © Timo Pyykönen

Image courtesy Saukkonen Partners; click to enlarge

Credits

Architect
Saukkonen + Partners
Unioninkatu 10 B 21
00130, Helsinki
+358 9 612 3320
www.saukkonenpartners.fi

Project team
Design team: Teemu Saukkonen, Jenni Kuitunen, Pauliina Lauri

Photographer
Timo Pyykönen

Specifications

Exterior Cladding
Wood: Finnish spruce

Roofing
Chimney: Härmä Air
Other: Natural slate

Windows
Metal frame: Schüco

Doors
Metal doors: Schüco

Interior Finishes
Flooring: Arbony

Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Leds C4, Vipp, Serax
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Bega