Location: Mikkeli, Finland

Project size: 900 square feet

Program: Tucked away on a remote lake island three hours northeast of Helsinki, Villa K is an intimate weekend hideaway enshrouded by nature.

Design Solution: Saukkonen + Partners designed a footbridge and boardwalk that leads through trees to a quaint cottage and detached sauna. The two structures’ shallow, pyramidal roofs feature deep eaves that intersect, creating a semi-enclosed space between them as well as covered patios—a perfect place to take in westward views of the setting sun. The ground floor includes a primary suite, as well as a combined living-dining-kitchen area with a lofted guest bedroom overlooking it. Throughout, black-stained wood contrasts with neutral tones, and angled ceilings echo the roofline.

Photo © Timo Pyykönen

Structure and Materials: The architects behind Villa K sought a durable and maintenance-free design that brings the outside in. A palette of low-carbon and natural materials allow the nimbly sited house to blend into its surrounding landscape.