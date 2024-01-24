Brett Steele joins the podcast to discuss transitioning to his new role as dean of the USC School of Architecture, his view of the future of the built environment, and how his past experiences at Zaha Hadid Architects and the Architectural Association in London shaped his approach to the profession.

- Brett Steele “"The scope of challenges that students entering architecture school in 2024 might face is simply staggering. The greatest thing that we can instill in them today is having the confidence to know that they are going to need to continue to learn and adapt themselves to a series of unfolding challenges that none of us can fully predict or describe. Architects and designers will play a fundamental role in the struggles ahead.".”

