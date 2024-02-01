In the February issue, RECORD profiles five metamorphosized projects that embrace the prefix “re,” whether they’ve been restored, refreshed, revitalized, or wholly reborn to serve a new purpose. They include an expanded Art Deco movie palace just outside of Boston, a transformed midcentury diplomatic complex in Oslo, a supermarket-turned-wellness center in California’s San Fernando Valley, a Melbourne community center converted into a Holocaust Museum, and a landmark Beaux-Arts library in Manhattan that’s recently emerged from a series of thoughtful interventions.