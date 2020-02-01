Continuing Education: Renovation, Restoration, Adaptive Reuse

Architect Continuing Education

February 1, 2020
Five projects, across the U.S. and in Italy, demonstrate the conservation or repurposing of existing building stock is the bedrock for making cities sustainable.

Read the articles below, then take the online quiz to earn one hour of continuing education credit.

 

Additional information regarding credit-reporting and continuing-education requirements can be found at continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com.

 

Learning Objectives

1 Describe structural retrofit techniques for historic buildings that have minimal impact on original fabric.

2 Describe strategies for upgrading mechanical systems in historic buildings to achieve code compliance and efficiency.

3 Identify construction-phasing strategies that can help minimize disruption to building operations during an extensive renovation and expansion project.

4 Discuss some of the hidden conditions that can complicate and delay renovation projects.

 

AIA/CES Course #K2002A

 

For CEU credit, read "Renovation, Restoration, Adaptive Reuse" and take the quiz at https://continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com/courses/multi-aia/renovation-restoration-adaptive-reuse/, or use our Architectural Record Continuing Education app, available in the iTunes store.

