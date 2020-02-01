Continuing Education: Renovation, Restoration, Adaptive Reuse
Five projects, across the U.S. and in Italy, demonstrate the conservation or repurposing of existing building stock is the bedrock for making cities sustainable.
Read the articles below, then take the online quiz to earn one hour of continuing education credit.
- Bell Works by Alexander Gorlin Architects
- Bigelow Chapel Revitalization at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery by William Rawn Associates
- NOI Techpark by Claudio Lucchin & Architetti Associati and Chapman Taylor
- Friends Seminary by Kliment Halsband Architects
- 225 Polk Avenue by Hastings Architecture
To earn one AIA learning unit (LU), including one hour of health, safety, and welfare (HSW) credit, read all five articles in the “Renovation, Restoration, Adaptive Reuse” section, linked above, and complete the quiz at continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com or by using the Architectural Record CE Center app available in the iTunes Store. Upon passing the test, you will receive a certificate of completion, and your credit will be automatically reported to the AIA. Additional information regarding credit-reporting and continuing-education requirements can be found at continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com.
Learning Objectives
1 Describe structural retrofit techniques for historic buildings that have minimal impact on original fabric.
2 Describe strategies for upgrading mechanical systems in historic buildings to achieve code compliance and efficiency.
3 Identify construction-phasing strategies that can help minimize disruption to building operations during an extensive renovation and expansion project.
4 Discuss some of the hidden conditions that can complicate and delay renovation projects.
