Today, the Chicago-based nonprofit organization United States Artists (USA) announced the 2024 recipients of its annual fellowship program, who will each receive $50,000 in unrestricted cash awards. Founded in 2006 in response to severe budget cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts, USA’s flagship fellowship program has since distributed over $41 million to more than 850 artists and designers across the country. This year’s class of 50 fellows, chosen via a peer-led selection process, is based across 22 states and Puerto Rico and practice across a wide range of disciplines in the categories of architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual art, and writing. The cohort includes five architecture and design fellows, as follows.

Ifeoma Ebo Photo © Nevill Simpson Brooklyn, New York Ebo, a Nigerian-American architect and planner, has dedicated her 20-year career to designing equitable public spaces throughout the world via leadership roles in urban design initiatives, funded by the New York City Mayor’s Office, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, and the United Nations. Ebo has overseen many New York–based equitable design efforts over the past decade, from developing guiding principles for the Department of Design & Construction, to shaping a wide range of public space initiatives, and planning affordable housing projects across the city. Ebo also runs Urban Alchemy, an independent design and planning consultancy, and has served on advisory boards for H22 Smart City Initiative, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Association for Community Design. She is also a founding board member of the BlackSpace Urbanist Collective. Selina Martinez Photo © Carlos Valencia Penjamo-Scottsdale, Arizona

Martinez, a member of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, is co-founder and lead instructor for Design Empowerment Phoenix, a program that provides opportunities for youth and community to engage in design tools and processes. While receiving her masters in architecture at Arizona State University (ASU), Martinez worked on a range of projects with tribal nations through the ASU Indigenous Design Collaborative and Phoenix-based Tawaw Architecture Collective. Since graduating in 2020, she has led studios at the ASU Design School which integrated the use of 3D laser scanning and Indigenous desert design responses. Currently, Martinez is an architect-in-training at Native American–owned firm Childers Architect.

Maya Bird-Murphy

Photo © Nolis Anderson

Chicago

Chicago native Bird-Murphy is a designer, educator, and the founder and executive director of Mobile Makers, an award-winning nonprofit organization bringing design and skill-building workshops to underrepresented communities in her hometown. A 2023 Harvard GSD Wheelwright Prize finalist, she was selected by Theaster Gates and the Prada Group as an Experimental Design Lab awardee and received the Pierre Keller Prize at the Hublot Design Prize ceremony in London in 2022. Bird-Murphy is currently is a part-time faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Boston Architectural College.

Local children building, playing, and creating with custom shapes created by Mobile Makers. Photo courtesy Mobile Makers

DK Osseo-Asare

Photo © Penn State College of Arts and Architecture