Today, the United States Department of State and the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, revealed the winning design for the USA Pavilion at the World Expo 2025, a six-month exhibition kicking off in April of that year in Osaka, Japan. Designed by New Orleans and New York–based Trahan Architects, the pavilion, which is expected to receive 28 million visitors, represents the latest innovations in American architecture, culture, and industry.

As described in an announcement, the design features an open, minimalist building with two triangular wings that embrace a sloping, performance stage–anchored plaza, framing it with panoramic LED screens depicting images of American urban and natural landscapes—from the Manhattan skyline to the California redwood forests. An illuminated translucent cube is suspended above the plaza, bridging the two wings.

From inside this “canyon,” visitors become immersed in vistas of the U.S., which, juxtaposed with the mirrored surface of the cube, creates “an opportunity [to contemplate] the relationship between people, the built world, and the environment.” Exhibition spaces and installations inside of the building, which will be realized at a prominent site on the Expo 2025 grounds, are devoted to the diversity of the American landscape, as well as outer space.

4 5 Renderings courtesy Trahan Architects, click to enlarge