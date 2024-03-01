For March, RECORD’s editors crane their necks to survey a quartet of cloud-brushing projects: A twin-tower luxury development in Dubai linked by a record-breaking cantilever, a new addition to the London skyline with a Jenga-esque form that preserves views of historic sites, the first full-block skyscraper to rise on Manhattan’s storied Park Avenue in 50 years, and a twisting mixed-use tower with a transit hub at its base that stands as the concluding component of a bustling new Tokyo high-rise district.

Keeping with the tall building theme, March’s special lighting section—together with the project stories, this section comprises our CEU offering for the month—showcases three vertical illumination schemes, two of them in Tokyo and one in Hangzhou, China.