Believe it or not, there is no universally accepted definition of a tall building. The experts don’t agree on a minimum height to qualify. RECORD has embraced this ambiguity with projects that include a 36-story residential building in St. Louis with a fan-like facade as well as a 1,148-foot-tall office tower in Shenzhen, China, and its muscular bracing system. But, despite the range, all the buildings share an interest in inventive form, ingenuity in structure, and engagement of context. Reading about them and taking the online quiz earns one hour of continuing-education credit.