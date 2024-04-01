Alan Maskin and Blair Payson, principals and owners at Olson Kundig, join the podcast to discuss the renovation of the Space Needle, the complications of building a structure 500 feet off the ground, and the pressure that comes with modernizing one of Seattle's most cherished landmarks.

- Alan Maskin “The caretakers that look over the Space Needle had such courage to get behind this project. We worked on the design of the world's first rotating glass floor—to set the context, it’s a 90-foot-diameter glass disk moving 500 feet in the air. It gives you a perspective of hovering over a city that simply doesn't exist anywhere else—and in any other piece of architecture—in quite the same way.”

