✕

These high-performance surfacing solutions resist wear and effortlessly blend with contemporary design trends.

iQ Eminent and iQ Eminent Unisense

Recent additions to Tarkett’s portfolio of iQ homogeneous vinyl sheet and tile solutions for health-care spaces, these high-performance flooring surfaces are free of harmful chemicals and are Certified asthma & allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Ltd. The collections offer two visuals for greater color contrast and the look of terrazzo, available in 25 colorways. With no floor finish, it is fully restorable with dry buffing.

commercial.tarkett.com

Natralis

This homogeneous vinyl sheet has a true through-pattern that provides even wear, consistent appearance, and superior gouge and abrasion resistance to withstand heavy rolling-load traffic. It coordinates across the Armstrong Flooring Continuum Solutions for flexibility and countless design options.

ahfproducts.com

Art Select

In June, Karndean Designflooring will add dozens of new designs to its Art Select collection, highlighted by two that replicate the gemstone onyx. The luxury vinyl tile (LVT) product is waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean, with a commercial-grade 30-mil wear layer. Available in glue-down and rigid core for installation.

karndean.com

ForestFusion

For domestic or commercial spaces, this new LVT collection features wood grains in a palette of warm neutrals with enhanced color and pattern clarity and lightly textured surfaces. Tiles come in a plank size of 7" x 48", a 2mm thickness, and a 12-mil wear layer, and offer glue-down installation.

lxhausys.com

Silestone

Le Chic (right in image) and Urban Crush (left in image) are new additions to the Silestone portfolio of resilient and high-performing low-silica mineral surfaces. Their patterns feature expressive veins made possible by Cosentino’s new molding system, and metallic accents. At almost zero porosity, these surfaces are resistant to moisture, stains, and acid, as well as scratches and impact.

cosentino.com

Flexco

With the 2024 launch of 40 new colors, Flexco has introduced an updated color system. Specifiers can choose from more than 100 hues in three palettes: FlexTones, which features solid colors; SpexTones, with speckled patterns; and Evolving Styles, offering marbled designs. These expanded palettes coordinate across flooring, stair treads, and wall bases for commercial spaces.

flexcofloors.com

Marmoleum Solid

Marmoleum Solid by Forbo offers a balanced color palette in several ranges. The mainly unicolored surfaces—whether solid, with a shimmer, or with random visual effects—effortlessly blend with contemporary trends. The improved surface finish keeps its appearance longer and is smoother, for easier cleaning.

forbo.com

Heritage Motivate

Designed to be safer, quieter, and more ergonomic than traditional LVT, this performance vinyl tile (PVT) features a fiberglass-reinforced 2mm vinyl surface layer bonded to a 5mm vulcanized composition rubber base layer. The 21-mil wear layer provides commercial-grade durability paired with the look of realistic natural wood. Ideal for a full range of interior applications, from health and wellness facilities to gyms, offices, schools, retail locations, and living spaces.

ecoreintl.com