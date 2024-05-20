✕

Earlier this year, Juno, a Silicon Valley-based “proptech” startup with a novel approach to the multifamily sector, completed its first project—a 24-unit apartment building in Austin, Texas. The building, known as Juno East Austin, comprises four levels of mass-timber construction over a steel-framed podium. Designed with Ennead, the new Juno structure relies on a kit of parts of about 30 custom-fabricated components, including mass-plywood-panel (MPP) floor slabs and columns, laminated-veneer-lumber beams, bathroom pods, and a unitized facade. The aim is to “productize” housing, making its construction similar to the manufacturing process for consumer electronics, according to BJ Siegel, Juno’s co-founder and a former Apple executive.

The Juno system consists of about 30 pre-fabricated elements. Image courtesy Juno

Behind its weathering-steel skin and above a ground floor housing the lobby and retail space, the building has has 24 studio and one-bedroom apartments, including 20 market-rate units with rents starting at $2,000 per month, and four units designated as affordable. The apartments have a level of detail and finish that is unusual for rental housing, with features that include timber ceilings, wood floors, generously sized windows, and all-electric appliances. Instead of drywall, interior partitions are made of high-pressure laminate over a plywood core, with the edges of this substrate left exposed. “There is a degree of care and sophistication that cookie-cutter apartment buildings just don’t have,” says Tomas Rossant, an Ennead partner. To date, 50 percent of the apartments have been rented.

The podium level, which is steel-framed, houses a lobby and commercial space. Photo © Tobin Davies

The startup, in which Ennead has a small equity stake, had planned similar buildings in Denver and Seattle, but those projects are on indefinite hold, primarily due to high interest rates. Should they move forward, only their ground floors would require conventional construction documents, says Rossant, explaining that Ennead capitalized on the full capabilities of building information modeling (BIM), pushing the technology “to the red line,” using it for the development of the assembly, for designing and quantifying the components, and coordinating with fabrication and manufacturing partners. For subsequent projects, the developer would need to hire a local architect to navigate codes and zoning and to design a site-specific base. However, for the remaining part of the building, documentation would be essentially “automated” from the podium up, he says. The local firm would “run the playbook” developed by Juno and Ennead.