✕

This month, interior design fair NeoCon returns for its 55th edition at The Mart in Chicago. RECORD offers a sneak peek of new furnishings and design products defining 2024 trends.

Barcode

Leading acoustics manufacturer Turf is debuting its first line of wall-to-ceiling acoustic solutions. Available in three timber-toned finishes, the paneling can be installed vertically or horizontally, and is compatible with Axis Lighting’s Slate LED.

turf.design

Yinka Ilori + Momentum

Momentum Textiles and Wall Covering is introducing a collaboration with British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori, the self-proclaimed “architect of joy” who is known for his playful and brightly colored designs for furniture, interiors, and public spaces.

momentumtextilesandwalls.com

Squash

A new collection, designed by British artist Faye Toogood, pays quirky homage to the heritage of Italian furnishings company Poltrona Frau, which specializes in handmade leather products. The collection’s centerpiece is the Squash armchair, which highlights the artist’s distinctly sculptural approach to furniture design.

poltronafrau.com

Abacus

This privacy-screen collection consists of PET forms suspended within a wood and steel framework, providing the benefits of sound absorption but allowing light and air to permeate. Available in three heights for a variety of configurations.

darran.com

Afuera

Designed by Alfredo Häberli for Andreu World, this modular sofa was inspired by traditional Japanese sandals. Its base is constructed from solid iroko wood and its upholstery features contrast zigzag stitching. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the sofa is available in a wide variety of configurations.

andreuworld.com

Frida

This colorful and customizable focus booth from Boss Design features padded screens that enclose the sitter, providing both visual and acoustic privacy. Designed for open or shared spaces—waiting rooms, atriums, or travel lounges—Frida emphasizes both comfort and utility. The unit can be outfitted with accessories such as charging ports, coat hooks, and shelves.

bossdesign.com

Tinnef

Scandinavian Spaces has expanded its award-winning table series with new colorways and sizes, including dining-height options. The durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant Tinnef tabletop is made entirely from plastic waste and highlights visible fragments of trash, creating a marble-like effect.

scandinavianspaces.com

Plant Here

Swedish design company Mizetto is inaugurating a permanent showroom at NeoCon this year, hoping to expand its footprint in the North American market. Objects on view include these modular metal planters, which can be stacked on top of and alongside each other. Available in six colors.

mizetto.se