Last week during the run of the 2024 AIA Conference on Architecture & Design, Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit WoodWorks – Wood Products Council revealed the winners of its 2024 Wood in Architecture Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in American building projects that utilize mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design.

Previously known as the Wood in Design Awards, the program is slimmed down compared to years’ past, when national honorees were broken down into multiple categories and regional excellence winners were recognized as well. For 2024, a total of seven projects—they include a museum, a middle school, multifamily housing, and more—have been selected by the competition jury, all of them showcasing “innovative design from coast to coast—and point to wood as a fixture in sustainable and flexible design.”

“In schools, offices, and community gathering spaces, this year’s winning projects exemplify wood’s undeniably positive influence in modern design,” said WoodWorks president and CEO Jennifer Cover in a statement. “To the designers whose ingenuity and dedication make innovative wood projects happen—thank you for inspiring others to consider wood solutions, across building types and at any scale.”

This year’s four-person jury included Mike Duffy, associate principal at RSP Architects; Jennifer Hardy, principal at Goody Clancy; KT Lamb, associate at Anecdote Architectural Experiences; and Anne Monnier, principal at KPFF. The jurors reviewed and selected winning projects based on four core criteria: design excellence, innovative use of wood, sustainability and resilience, and market impact.

The wining 2024 Wood in Architecture Award recipients are listed below, while more information on each project can be found here.

11 E Lenox | Boston

Architect: Monte French Design Studio

Structural Engineer: H+O Structural Engineering

General Contractor: Haycon, Inc.

Developer: Boston Real Estate Collaborative, LLC

11 E Lenox by Monte French Design Studio / H+O Structural Engineering. Photo © Jane Messinger

Barry Mills Hall and the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies, Bowdoin College | Brunswick, Maine

Architect: HGA

Structural Engineer: HGA

General Contractor: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Owner: Bowdoin College

Barry Mills Hall and the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies, Bowdoin College by HGA. Photo © Michael Moran

Founders Hall, Foster School of Business, University of Washington | Seattle

Architect: LMN Architects

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates; Carla Keel Group PLLC; Autoscan General Contractor: Hoffman Construction Company

Owner: Foster School of Business, University of Washington

Founders Hall, Foster School of Business, University of Washington by LMN Architects / Magnusson Klemencic Associates. Photo © Tim Griffith

Google Borregas | Sunnyvale, California

Architect: MGA | Michael Green Architecture (Project Designer); SERA Architects (Architect of Record) Structural Engineer: Equilibrium Consulting

General Contractor: XL Construction

Owner: Google

Google Borregas by MGA | Michael Green Architecture, SERA Architects / Equilibrium Consulting. Photo © Ema Peters

Lakeridge Middle School | Lake Oswego, Oregon

Architect: Mahlum Architects

Structural Engineer: KPFF

General Contractor: Skanska

Owner: Lake Oswego School District

Lakeridge Middle School by Mahlum Architects / KPFF. Photo © Arthur Ross

Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak | Washington, D.C.

Architect: Adjaye Associates (Design Architect); Winstanley Architects & Planners (Architect of Record) Structural Engineer: StructureCraft

General Contractor: Banneker Ventures

Owner: STE15 LLC, a joint venture of the Emerson Collective and Redbrick LMD

Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak by Adjaye Associates, Winstanley Architects & Planners / StructureCraft. Photo © Dror Baldinger

Vesterheim Commons | Decorah, Iowa

Architect: Snøhetta (Design Architect); BNIM (Architect of Record)

Structural Engineer: Fast + Epp; MBJ Engineers

General Contractor: McGough Construction

Owner: Vesterheim