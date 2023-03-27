✕

Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit WoodWorks – Wood Products Council has announced the winners of its 2023 Wood Design Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in American building projects that utilize mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design. This year’s winners represent a wide swath of scale and function, including a 19-story tall timber tower in Milwaukee, an open-air events pavilion in St. Louis, and a mixed-use prototype structure in Portland, Oregon, from Design Vanguard firm Waechter Architecture. A handful of this year’s winning projects have previously been featured by RECORD, most recently the Houston Endowment Headquarters,

Projects were selected by an independent award jury which included Corey Martin, principal of Portland-based of Hacker Architects; Cheung Chan, associate and architect at Iowa City-based Neumann Monson Architects, and Lauren Wingo, senior structural engineer at Arup.

"Investing in a more sustainable future deserves to be recognized. It’s an honor to celebrate design teams that inspire the broader AEC community by challenging the expectations of modern design and construction,” said WoodWorks president and CEO Jennifer Cover. “This year's winning projects represent the work of building designers from across the nation who are demonstrating the incredible potential of wood.”

Spread across ten diverse national categories including Beauty of Wood and Institutional Wood Design, the winners also include twelve superlative wood buildings recognized for regional excellence.

See below for a full list of this year's winners.

National Winners

Commercial Wood Design—Mid-Rise: Mississippi Workshop | Portland, Oregon

Architect/Developer: Waechter Architecture

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Contractors: Waechter Architecture, Owen Gabbert, LLC, and Cutwater PDX

Mississippi Workshop by Waechter Architecture. Photo © Lara Swimmer

Commercial Wood Design—Low-Rise: High Tech Client Campus | Mountain View, California

Architect: WRNS Studio

Structural Engineer: Holmes

Contractor: Rudolph and Sletten

High Tech Client Campus by WRNS Studio. Photo © Bruce Damonte

Wood in Schools: San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom Building | Pasadena, Texas

Architect: Kirksey Architecture

Developer/Owner: San Jacinto College

Structural Engineer

Contactor: Tellepsen

San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom Building by Kirksey Architecture. Photo © Joe Aker

Multi-Family Wood Design: Central Lofts | Portland, Oregon

Architect: Jones Architecture

Developer/Owner: BlackRock

Structural Engineer: Froelich Engineers

Contractor: R&H Construction

Central Lofts by Jones Architecture. Photo © David Papazian

Wood in Government Buildings: Winthrop Library | Winthrop, Washington

Architect: Jones Architecture with Prentiss Balance Wickline

Developer/Owner: Friends of the Winthrop Library

Structural Engineer: Methow Engineering

Contractor: Impel Construction

Winthrop Library by Johnston Architects. Photo © Benjamin Drummond

Institutional Wood Design: Locust Grove Event Pavilion | Louisville

Architect: de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Developer/Owner: Locust Grove

Structural Engineer: Structural Services

Contractor: Woodbine Construction

Locust Grove Event Pavilion by de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Photo © de Leon & Primmer

Sustainable Wood Design: The Ecology School | Saco, Maine

Architects: Simons Architects, Kaplan Thompson, and Briburn Architecture

Developer/Owner: The Ecology School

Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti

Contractor: Zachau Construction

The Ecology School by Simons Architects and Kaplan Thompson. Photography © Trent Bell

Beauty of Wood: Patricia Reser Center for the Arts | Beaverton, Oregon

Architect: Ospis Architecture

Developer/Owner: City of Beaverton

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Contractor: Skanska

Patricia Reser Center for the Arts by Ospis Architecture. Photo © Josh Partree

Durable and Adaptable Wood Structures: Maclac Building D | San Francisco

Architect: Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects and Peter Logan Architecture and Design

Developer/Owner: Comstock Realty Partners

Structural Engineer: Gregory P. Luth and Associates

Contractor: Rod Heisler Construction

Maclac Building D by Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects and Peter Logan Architecture and Design. Photo © Billy Hustace

Innovation: Ascent | Milwaukee

Architect: Korb + Associates

Developer/Owners: New Land Enterprises and Weichmann Enterprises

Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti

Contractors: C.D. Smith Construction and Catalyst Construction

Ascent by Korb + Associates. Photo © CD Smith Construction

Regional Excellence Winners

INTRO | Cleveland

Architect: Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture

Developer: Harbor Bay Ventures

Structural Engineer: Forefront Structural Engineers

Contractor: Panzica Construction

Idaho Central Credit Union Area | Moscow, Idaho

Architects: Ospis Architecture and Hastings+Chivetta Architects

Developer/Owner: University of Idaho

Structural Engineers: KPFF Consulting Engineers (base building); StructureCraft (roof structure)

Contractor: Hoffman Construction

1030 Music Row | Nashville

Architect: Anecdote Architectural Experiences

Developer/Owner: Panattoni Development Company

Structural Engineer: StructureCraft

Contractor: Turner Construction

80 M Street | Washington, D.C.

Architect: Hickok Cole

Developer: Columbia Property Trust

Structural Engineer: Arup

Contractor: James G. Davis Construction

Chemeketa Community College Agricultural Complex | Salem, Oregon

Architect: FFA Architecture

Developer/Owner: Chemeketa Community College

Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Contractor: Swinerton Builders

Wellesley College Science Complex | Wellesley, Massachusetts

Architect: SOM

Developer/Owner: Wellesley College

Structural Engineer: Le Messurier

Contractor: Turner Construction

Kansas City Current Training Facility | Riverside, Missouri

Architect: Generator Studio

Developer/Owner: Kansas City Current

Structural Engineer: Apex Engineers

Contractor: Monarch Build

Nanotronics Smart Factory | Brooklyn, New York

Architect: Rogers Partners

Developer/Owner: Nanotronics Imagine

Structural Engineer: Silman

Contractor: Eurostruct

Houston Endowment Headquarters | Houston

Architects: Kevin Daly Architects and Productura

Developer/Owner: Houston Endowment

Structural Engineer: Arup

Contractor: WS Bellows

Ellis Golf Course Clubhouse | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Architect: OPN Architects

Developer/Owner: City of Cedar Rapids

Structural Engineer: Structural Design Group

Contractor: Septagon Construction

Crested Butte Center for the Arts | Crested Butte, Colorado

Architects: Steinberg Hart and Andrew Hadley

Developer/Owner: Center for the Arts

Structural Engineer: Resource Engineering Group

Contractor: Black Dragon Development

316 12th Street | Oakland, California

Architect/Developer: oWOW Design

Structural Engineer: Altos Structural Engineering

Contractor: oWow Construction

To read more about each project, visit WoodWorks' award gallery.