The Los Angeles Clippers have long taken a back seat to their sometimes rival Lakers. The two teams have shared the same downtown-L.A. venue, Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, for decades. Now, after four-odd years of construction, the Clippers are set to move into their new $1.8 billion Inglewood home, the AECOM-designed Intuit Arena, for the upcoming 2024–25 season. The design team, which includes engineer Walter P Moore, ensconced the concrete-and-steel arena in a nearly 2,800-ton, seismically isolated, structural-steel diagrid frame that—clad in staggered ETFE and PTFE panels—keeps the rain out, direct sun exposure at bay, and lets fresh air in. The 18,000-seat arena is also fully electrified and, with the help of hundreds of solar panels and ample battery storage on-site, will purportedly be operationally carbon-neutral from the first day it opens in October. That feat is even more impressive considering the interior’s whopping acre-size, ellipse-shaped double-sided video board, affectionately dubbed “The Halo,” illuminated by 233 million LEDs. The complex will additionally include a three-acre quasi-public outdoor space called the Intuit Dome Plaza, with basketball courts and a screening area, among other facilities.