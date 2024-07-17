✕

Bruce Miller, senior principal, joined Populous (formerly HOK Sports Facilities Group) in 1989. In 2019, the firm, which became independent from its parent in 2009, named Miller managing director of its Americas group, which encompasses 11 offices and nearly 600 employees with headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. He has co-led the design of numerous state-of-the-art sports facilities, including Minneapolis’s Target Field (2010), home of the Minnesota Twins; Allianz Field (2019) in neighboring St. Paul; and GEODIS Park (2022) in Nashville (the two latter projects are emblematic of the increased interest in soccer in the United States).

Populous has also grown considerably in recent years, jumping from the 17th (in 2023) to the ninth largest firm in the country by revenue in RECORD’s latest Top 300 Firms ranking. In the following interview, Miller discusses his personal history with Populous and the larger trends that have engendered the firm’s growth.





Bruce Miller, senior principal and managing director of Populous's Americas group. Photo © Populous

You joined the Populous team some 35 years ago. What did the sports architecture landscape look like at the time, and, broadly speaking, how has the industry evolved since?

When I attended the University of Cincinnati in the 1980s, the School of Architecture offered a cooperative education program. Around that time, Architectural Record published a feature on the HOK-designed Pilot Field [1988], a minor-league baseball stadium for the Buffalo Bison. Unlike the multipurpose arenas built in the 1970s that were engineering-driven—with not much more in terms of the human experience than a parking garage that happened to surround a field—Pilot Field was one of the first urban ballparks to be built in decades. It caught my attention so, I went off to intern for HOK’s Sports Facilities Group, the predecessor of Populous, which numbered around 45 employees working from a warehouse-like space. After graduating, I went off and established my own practice in Florida and designed houses, but I figured that wasn’t really the road for me, so I went back to Kansas City in 1989. Since then, it has been amazing to see more sophisticated design applied to sports and public assembly buildings to make them more human-centric.

1 2 Target Field, a baseball stadium designed by Populous in St. Paul, Minnesota, embraces its urban context. Photos © Steve Bergerson (1), Paul Crosby (2)