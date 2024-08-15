✕

Photo © Nic Lehoux, click to enlarge

Anchoring the 400-acre Jagged Rock Vineyard in Oliver, British Columbia (the heart of Canada’s wine country), the Red Barn Winery makes a colorful statement within its dramatic landscape, framed by the rocky cliffs from which the property takes its name. Designed by Olson Kundig as an adaptation of a disused agricultural building (originally completed by the firm in 2000), the combination production and tasting facility integrates hospitality spaces with the vineyard’s functional operations.

The barn’s vibrantly red-painted steel cladding was refreshed and supplemented with a black-and-yellow chevron-striped garage door, which opens into in the double-height production area that occupies one half of the building. A new public visitors center and glass-walled tasting room on the opposite side allow guests to observe the wine-making process from above. “I always really enjoy projects that remodel or repurpose existing buildings, because I get to work in conversation with another designer and another client’s vision from the past,” says firm principal Tom Kundig, “In this case, the other designer is a younger version of myself, working with a younger version of my client.”