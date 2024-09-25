Root Design Company founder Ben Dozier joins the podcast to discuss pivoting his career into design, how building relationships are key to the business, and the studio's design process.

- Ben Dozier “We had a wonderful opportunity to start doing second homes—kind of legacy, generational properties; this is what developed the relationship-driven side of our business. The clients all have budgets and desires, but it's just a different conversation—not even talking about the project but about the next generation. These conversations change all aspects of the design so that it’s not about the architecture; we are designing spaces for families.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.