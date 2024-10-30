✕

A new crop of interior cladding options look to the natural world for inspiration.

Decoustics Impressions

This ceiling- and wall-product line released by CertainTeed offers, with the help of digital printing technology, 10 woodlike, nonrepetitive finishes. It is straightforward to install and easy to maintain, and, with panel sizes reaching up to 48"× 96", is suitable for a wide range of interior applications.

Certainteed.com

Durasein Wide Sheets

Durasein’s solid surfacing, built of natural minerals and acrylic resin and pigments, mirrors the look of natural stone. The company is now offering its panels at significantly larger dimensions, measuring ½" × 60" × 144", or approximately 60 square feet per sheet. The sheets are available in dozens of colors and finishes and can be delivered on a made-to-order basis, with sufficient lead time.

Durasein.com

Vela Cladding System

De Castelli’s latest interior-cladding system and stand-alone wall partitions, designed by Gnosis Progetti, are composed of modular metal panels fabricated to resemble fabric blowing in the wind. That rippling form also benefits acoustic performance, and the modules, with their thin profiles, can be flexibly arranged.

Decastelli.com

MONARC

This new product launched by 3A Composites, maker of ALUCOBOND cladding, is the company’s first foray into interior-wall applications. The aluminum-composite panels are available in 19 different designs, categorized into three themed collections: Urbanesque, Quarry, and Woodland. Each panel is built of two 1/8" sheets, bonded to a fire-resistant mineral core, all of which is recyclable.

3acompositesusa.com

Hyper Rhythm Collection

Kirei’s new acoustic wall-and-ceiling collection, developed in collaboration with Carnegie Acoustic Solutions, is offered in over 35 colors and three product lines (Contour Tile is pictured). Each item of the collection is made from 60% recycled post-consumer plastics and can be custom printed by an in-house team with any graphic provided by the client. Class A fire-rated, the product qualifies for LEED and WELL rating credits.

Kireiusa.com

Darkened Metals Collection

This new collection launched by Chemetal consists of 10 black and darkened-metal hues. The panels are composed of aluminum and, with the help of printing technology, provide textured walling solutions for interior commercial applications.

Chemetal.com

Ultima Templok

Recently launched by Armstrong, these ceiling panels can potentially reduce operational-energy consumption by up to 15%. The panels, fabricated by integrating phase-change material technology with mineral fiber, passively store and release heat in real time. Furthermore, they offer enhanced acoustical performance across a variety of building programs.

Armstrongceilings.com

Sugi Unoiled

Nakamoto Forestry, the provider of the centuries-old material, yakisugi, has released Sugi Unoiled, a ceiling and cladding product. Made from milled sugi wood, the panels are offered with knots or as premium clear grade and, left unoiled, develop a patina over time.

Nakamotoforestry.com