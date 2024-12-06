✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: Constructed nearly 1,500 years ago as a church, this enormous domed structure was later converted into a mosque. After the secular republic in which it is located formed in the early 20th century, it served as a museum—among the most visited in the world—until the country’s ruling party reconverted it into a mosque in 2020. The Byzantine emperor who commissioned it is better known than its designers, who were trained in engineering and mathematics.

Last month's answer: The Glasgow School of Art was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Honeyman and Keppie, the firm where Mackintosh worked, received the commission for the project in 1897; its east wing opened in 1899 and its west wing 10 years later. Like his contemporary Frank Lloyd Wright, Mackintosh espoused a philosophy of “honest” design, which he did not see as conflicting with ornamentation and references to historical forms.