A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: Despite its space-age flair and debut at the Olympic Games, this stadium was designed with the aims of maximizing structural efficiency and minimizing construction costs; its designer—among the most celebrated engineering minds of the 20th century—conceived it as a prototype for the construction of low-cost stadiums across the European country in which it is located. The building’s Y-shaped buttresses and ribbed concrete dome transfer the load of its roof to a ring foundation surrounding the structure.

Last month's answer: Säynätsalo Town Hall, which serves as the civic center of a small town in central Finland, was designed by Alvar Aalto. Aalto’s design is at once monumental and intimate—the unadorned brick of its exterior is tempered within by extensive daylighting and the exposed timber structure of its roof. The complex was completed in 1952.