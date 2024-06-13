✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This town hall, located on a small island in northern Europe, was designed by an influential architect who rejected the orthodoxies of early Modernism. The lightfilled building centers around a grassy, raised courtyard and features a monumental, 55–foot–tall council chamber topped with a distinctive wood–framed roof. Its architect incorporated a variety of public and private functions into the design, including shops, staff apartments, and a library.

Last month's answer: The Karl-Marx-Hof, in Vienna, was designed by the Austrian architect Karl Ehn and was completed in 1930. Extending nearly three-quarters of a mile, the complex is one of the best-known products of the Austrian Social Democratic Party’s housing program. Ehn made use of varied massing, a two-color paint scheme, and interior courtyards to fit it into the existing urban fabric.