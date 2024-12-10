The American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced today that CEO and executive vice president Lakisha Woods will be departing the organization in February 2025. Woods assumed her current role at the beginning of 2022, and formerly served as the president and CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

In a press release announcing Woods’ departure, AIA noted achievements under her leadership, including a record rate of membership growth, a 41 percent increase in top-line revenue, and the organization’s first balanced budget since 2020. However, her tenure has been clouded by a scandal that broke in June of this year, when it was revealed that 23 former AIA presidents signed a letter addressed to the organization expressing concerns about “financial mismanagement” as well as “potential misspending, nepotism, cronyism, and the pursuit of personal gain.” Specific claims included the sudden shuttering of Architect magazine, renovations to AIA headquarters at 1735 New York Avenue in Washington, D.C., management and staffing decisions, and a $150,000 staff retreat to the Bahamas in March of 2024.

An independent investigation, conducted by external law firm Miller and Chevalier and concluded this August, found “no wrongdoing or irregular conduct by any AIA staff or any member of the AIA leadership team,” seemingly clearing Woods’ name. However, the report, which was only released in part, did little to assuage AIA members and stakeholders’ concerns about the direction of the organization, which laid off 16 percent of the staff at its D.C. headquarters in early September.

“AIA is losing an incredible talent in EVP/CEO Woods, but we were so fortunate to have benefited from her leadership for three years,” said 2024 AIA president Kimberly Dowdell in a statement from the organization. “In that short time, she has led with integrity, tenacity, and ingenuity. She is a leader among leaders, and those who have had the opportunity to collaborate with her understand how much of a loss this is to our organization and the profession of architecture. Woods leaves AIA in a stronger financial position than when she started, and we appreciate her expertise and fortitude in achieving this goal.”

The AIA has appointed Stephen Ayers to serve as interim EVP/CEO, while the board of directors conducts a search for Woods’ successor. Ayers served as the 11th Architect of the Capitol and was the project executive on the AIA headquarters renewal project.

“It has been an honor to serve as CEO of AIA working alongside such talented and dedicated professionals and members,” Woods said in a press statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together, and I am confident that AIA will continue to evolve in the years to come. I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of diverse perspectives and experiences in shaping organizations and communities.”