The American Institute of Architects’ 2024 Board of Directors has issued a statement regarding the findings of an independent investigation launched in the wake of serious issues raised against CEO/EVP Lakisha Ann Woods and other members of AIA senior leadership, alleging financial mismanagement, nepotism, retaliation, and more. The allegations were first published by the Architects’ Newspaper on June 4— the eve of the organization’s big annual gathering, the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design. Other publications, including Bloomberg, subsequently detailed the issues. After the conclusion of the conference, which was held in the AIA’s homebase of Washington, D.C., it was announced that an external law firm, Miller & Chevalier, would review the claims. The results of the investigation, which clear Woods and other staffers of any wrongdoing in connection to the issues raised, are detailed in the below statement from the 2024 AIA Board of Directors. The statement is republished here in full.

“In April 2024, the Council of Former Presidents of AIA and the 2024 Jury of Fellows raised several concerns in letters to the Board of Directors, prompting the Board of Directors to hire an external law firm, Miller & Chevalier, to conduct an independent and legally privileged review of the facts related to the issues raised. The concerns raised in those letters and that Miller & Chevalier reviewed included: AIA staff personnel decisions and practices; the 2024 staff retreat; communications and interactions with the Jury of Fellows; AIA’s current financial status; officer stipends; and a past legal matter with a Board member. After an exhaustive and comprehensive review, the law firm has concluded its work and presented its findings and recommendations to the Board of Directors.

Based on the facts presented, no wrongdoing or irregular conduct by any AIA staff or any member of the AIA leadership team was found to have occurred in connection with the matters raised. The Board has reviewed the law firm’s proposed recommendations for improvement in the areas of policy and process, and we are assessing how best to implement those recommendations. We anticipate sharing additional details regarding these recommendations with our members. We remain committed to advancing AIA, strengthening our membership, and fulfilling our mission and strategic priorities. We are steadfast in our support of AIA CEO and EVP Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE and the AIA senior staff that oversees AIA’s operations as the organization continues to provide members with a best-in-class experience. We would like to thank the AIA staff for their cooperation, and thank the AIA members for their patience and understanding, during this process.”