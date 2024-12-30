✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top new interior paneling products of the year that encompass both practicality and style.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

100% Recycled Textures

With this collection, 3form revamps its previous Textures line to increase the use of recycled materials in its panels, from 40% to 100%. The updated collection uses molecular recycling to upcycle waste into a translucent and pliable resin. The line offers 21 three-dimensional patterns in 250 colors.

3-form.com

Gather

This update of the Gather Acoustical collection offers three new designs and four colors, all of which are made from 100% recycled PET. The panels are ¼" thick, measure 48½" × 120½", and can adhere directly to a wall or be attached at a distance, in an array of configurations.

wolfgordon.com

Maximo Thermo Ayous

Fashioned from sustainably sourced and fast-growing ayous trees, this collection is an ecofriendly option for ceiling applications. The naturally sound-absorbent ayous wood is thermally modified for moisture resistance and increased durability. Board lengths vary from 4' to 15'.

gmxgroup.com

Riva Moss

Riva Moss, a preserved-moss and -fern wall product, is sustainably sourced from European forests and treated to ensure softness and vibrancy. Beyond aesthetics, it adds sound absorption and moisture regulation. RIVA Moss comes in 15 colors and three formats: framed, walls, and customized.

rivaspain.com

Patina

Móz Designs has expanded the original Patina Collection to add an array of nature-inspired colorways, prompted by the beauty of national parks. These 100% recyclable aluminum panels are offered in two standard sizes, 4' × 8' and 4' × 10', which are available by the sheet or as ready-to-install product solutions for columns, dividers, walls, ceilings, and exteriors.

mozdesigns.com

PIXA Dimensional

Sensitile’s selectively transparent concrete panels use a series of light pillars of varying heights to create a secondary surface of illuminated geometric forms. They are fabricated with a cementitious mix of recycled-glass aggregate and slag cement, and its light pillars are composed of acrylic resin.

sensitile.com

Contour

These stone wool frameless baffles from Rockfon unite elegance with practicality. The baffles offer high-performance acoustic capabilities and resistance to mold and bacteria growth, and they will not emit toxic smoke in the event of fire. They are available in four rectangular configurations, three wave-shaped baffles, and lengths up to 71".

rockfon.com

Stratawood 2x2

This acoustic product maintains the superior performance and aesthetic of the original collection in a compact panel, sized, at 23½" × 23½", to fit into a standard T-grid ceiling. The minimal size of these panels makes for more sustainable and less expensive parcel shipping. Made from 100% PET, Stratawood 2x2 panels are sold in four wood-veneer finishes.

frasch.com