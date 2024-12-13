✕

RECORD's annual judged competition presents the top illumination products of 2024, recognizing both bold statements and subtle interventions.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Bloom

Bloom from Fräsch offers unique acoustical-lighting solutions that have organic, flowerlike shapes. The collection is made with 100% PET, 55% of which is recycled, and comes in four designs: Cypress, Foxtail, Trumpet, and Zinnia, with diameters ranging from 24½" to 51½". Singular fixtures and groupings in custom arrangements are also available.

frasch.com

Minima

The elegant Minima fixture is made from a proprietary paper-pulp composite that, in its elasticity, helps the lamp achieve its conspicuous curvature. Its clear internal acrylic frame suspends an LED array and provides the physical restraint needed to maintain the lamp’s outer shape. The Minima is offered in four heights (27", 46½", 59", 71½"), and each lamp features replaceable low-voltage LED luminaires, ranging from 350 to 875 lumens.

patkau.ca

LittleTwos

Tiny but mighty, the LittleTwos light from USAI emits up to 2,000 lumens with minimal glare. This multiuse lighting product, offered as either 2"-aperture recessed pinholes or 2" cylinders, is suitable for nearly any application. It is damp-resistant, and may be installed outdoors under covered ceilings.

usailighting.com

Kurtain

Inspired by flowing curtains, this hand-sewn wool lighting fixture from Luxxbox features a high-performance dimmable LED and superior sound absorption. Kurtain comes in three sizes (18" × 10", 22" × 14", and 30" × 20") and 77 colors. Advanced controls, such as PoE and Bluetooth, are available for further customization.

luxxbox.com

The Naturals

This nature-inspired collection of printed finishes aims to blend architectural lighting with innovative acoustic ceiling and wall solutions. The five finishes—Light Oak, Gray Elm, Chestnut, Walnut, and Natural Woven/Linen—can be rendered on 50% recycled PET Felt and luminaire housings. Wood print matching is available on a per-job basis.

focalpointlights.com

0 Series

The 0 Series from Lucifer Lighting features an innovative patented cross-beam optic that reduces glare, maximizes output, and limits beam clipping. The aperture, though minimal (½"), provides a power output of up to 1,041 lumens. Apertures come in round or square options, and faceplates are offered in a variety of powder-coat finishes, including an option for custom color matching.

luciferlighting.com

Omni QT

Omni QT integrates lighting, speakers, and hardware for sprinklers and HVAC into a single elegant fixture. With a sensory system that tracks daylight, noise levels, and air quality, it can automatically adjust to suit user preference.

zanibonilighting.com