Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the top luminaires and fixtures of the year.

Uplight Pendant Track

This new Lucifer Lighting pendant has an integrated 24V LED tape along its length that produces an ambient upward glow in one of five warm to cool static-white color temperatures at +90 CRI. Suspended by an aircraft cable, the field-cuttable fixture, 8' long x 2" high and less than an inch thick, comes in black or white powder-coated finishes.

luciferlighting.com

Line Black

Selux developed this 4½" diameter column with Dark Sky–certified communities in mind. It features integrated optics that emit less than 0.5% uplight but with a microfaceted black reflector that effectively illuminates roads and pathways. Available in several heights, each column can accommodate two optics, allowing it to cast light on separate areas from one position.

selux.us

Melli

This medium-scale indoor/outdoor luminaire from Selux offers maximum flexibility with precise optic control, a range of white color temperatures, and multiple mounting options—pole, wall, pendant, surface, and catenary. The cylindrical fixture provides a cohesive look for roadways, shopping centers, pedestrian areas, even office spaces, and comes in standard and custom powder-coat finishes.

selux.us

579e LED Modules

Modular International’s next generation of high-output and compact LED modules claims top-notch (and cost-effective) lumen and watt efficiencies across a range of delivered lumen packages, in three diameters. The 579e modules offer superior adjustability, optional locking mechanisms, field-changeable reflectors, and customizable shielding options for glare control and wall-washing.

modularinternational.com

Butterfly

Lightly’s Butterfly has a 100% bio-based body made of sustainably harvested poplar with a wool-felt gasket that prevents light leakage and adds a touch of color. Because its body contains no steel, aluminum, or plastic, it reduces potential embodied carbon by more than 50%. Butterfly is available in 2' to 8' lengths, can be ganged for continuous runs, and is offered as a suspension and wall-mount lamp.

lightly.com

BeveLED Mini and 2.2 with Turf Ceiling Tiles

USAI is collaborating with Turf to pair two of its downlight systems—the 3"-aperture BeveLED Mini and 4.5"-aperture BeveLED 2.2—with the acoustic-surface maker’s Port (shown) and Urban ceiling tiles. USAI’s patented snap-in mounting system ensures the precise, seamless placement of its trimless luminaires into Turf’s factory-pre-cut recycled-PET acoustical tiles.

usailighting.com

Nova Task Light

Made with more than 52% recycled materials, this Humanscale task light features a +91 CRI and LED light-guide technology to produce balanced, glare-free warm or cool illumination ideal for video calls. A one-touch dimming control, stay-in-place hinges, and 180º counterbalance arms further simplify multitasking demands. It is available in two sizes.

humanscale.com

“The multitasking Nova meets a lot of needs as well as being energy-efficient. It supports the current world of virtual collaboration while still being aesthetically pleasing.”

SolaMaster Round Ceiling Fixture

This circular daylighting fixture by Solatube has a near-flush profile that integrates into hard ceiling and T-Bar applications. It provides advanced lens technology and diffuser options that allow for the modification of light-distribution spreads for different visual effects.

solatube.com