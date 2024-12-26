✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top floor coverings of the year, with a focus on durability and green design.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Etched & Threaded

Interface brings warmth and a sense of naturalism to commercial spaces with Etched & Threaded, whose patterns are inspired by stone formations and pebbles. Made from 100% recycled nylon, the tiles provide performance benefits such as sound absorption, and are easily cleaned.

interface.com

Upscale

Innovative, practical, and striking, the Upscale collection offers an ecological spin on rubber flooring. Made from post-consumer tire rubber, postindustrial EPDM chips, and low-VOC binder, this flooring is easy to care for, has a gentle give, and won’t chill like stone or ceramic underfoot. Upscale features both tiles and planks, which come in standard sizes (8" × 36" and 12" × 24"), and in several textures and earth tones, including custom color blends.

regupol.us

Malibu Plank

Developed with MILEstone’s proprietary Digital Texture technology, this tile collection brings wood imagery to porcelain while promoting production efficiency to reduce manufacturing waste. The tiles are available in three wood-tone shades and are offered in two patterns, Lanai Deco Chevron and Lagoon Deco (pictured).

milestonetiles.com

Max

This durable, environmentally friendly flooring is crafted from sustainably sourced European white oak and Baltic birch plywood, used for its top layer and core, respectively. It is treated with a UV-matte lacquer for increased durability and resistance to changes in environmental conditions. The 10"-wide hardwood planks come in four lengths (6', 6½', 7' 2", and 8') and 10 colors.

rivaspain.com