RECORD's annual contest presents the top weatherproof furnishings of the year.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Fortune

Named after the popular cookie, this playful yet sophisticated chair is the first of Heller’s collaborations with Jumbo, a studio headed by designers Justin Donnelly and Monling Lee. The Fortune Chair is made from a recycled-polyethylene blend and features a drainage hole, making it suitable for outdoor use. It is produced in the U.S. and offered in six colors.

hellerfurniture.com

Platform

This innovative seating solution, mmcité’s Platform, is suitable for an array of public spaces, from parklets to transport terminals. Its modular structure allows for numerous layouts and the creation of both curved and linear seating arrangements, that, in their enveloping form, can provide a sense of security in the public sphere. Platform is manufactured in two depths (55" and 75") and is primarily made from Class 1 timber.

mmcite.com

Lirio

Produced in two heights (18½" and 25"), this table is versatile, stackable, and mimics the shape of a floating lily pad. It is made from lightweight yet strong powder-coated aluminum and is sold in more than 15 finishes.

pavilion-furniture.com

Plains & Pods

These sibling products, designed in a collaboration between Landscape Forms and Industrial Facility, may work independently or in tandem. The rectilinear design of Plains’ communal-seating options are intended to complement Pods’ curved planters and individual-seating arrangements.

landscapeforms.com