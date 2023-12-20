✕

Architectural Record's annual competition presents the best new upholstery and tiling of the year, featuring resilient and sustainable materials.

ABPURE Infinity Carbon Neutral

American Biltrite has added a new chip look to its ABPURE rubber-flooring line—but more newsworthy is the use of renewable natural gas derived from organic waste to produce it. The new design is available in 20 earth-inspired colorways, in 18" square or 36" square tiles or 60" x 50" sheets.

americanbiltrite.com

NadaRx

This PVC-free resilient flooring line by ECOsurfaces is easy to clean and features heat-welded seams to prevent the accumulation of pathogens and bacteria. These properties make it well suited to areas where infection control is essential, such as labs, schools, and hospitals. The chip pattern is offered in neutral and nature-inspired hues.

ecosurfaces.com

EcoStone

MILEstone Tiles developed this series using its proprietary Plaster 2.0—a carbon-neutral porcelain material. The tiles are available in four sizes up to 48" x 110" and five neutral faux-stone colorways. Two coordinating decorative designs—chevron or fluted—are also offered.

milestonetiles.com

Steelcut Beat

Danish textile producer Kvadrat has added a check pattern to its Steelcut upholstery series. Whereas the original Steelcut was a wool-nylon blend, Steelcut Beat is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. It is Greenguard Gold certified and Healthier Hospitals and REACH compliant. Steelcut Beat is available in two different-size check patterns and 21 colorways.

- Duan Tran, partner, KAA Design “I so appreciated the tailored look of this Steelcut Beat and its layered designs. The notion of this as a fitted ‘coat’ to be ‘worn’ by furniture is powerful.”

Silicone Symphony

This high-performance fabric developed by Designtex is made entirely of silicone and comes in more than 100 solid colors, as well as an array of complementing patterns. It exceeds various industry standards for nontoxic fabrics, being Healthier Hospitals–compliant and Greenguard Gold–certified, with low VOCs, and is free of PVC, PFAS, and flame retardants.

designtex.com