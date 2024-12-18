Burning Man director of event operations Charlie Dolman joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss how grassroots design efforts contribute to the success of the annual event, his team’s dedication to land preservation and sustainability, and the infrastructural and urban planning requirements that go into creating the ephemeral desert town of Black Rock City.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.
