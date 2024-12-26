Image in modal.

Location: Portland, Oregon
Project size: 3,600 square feet

Program: Tonal House, designed by Observation Studio, whose project team included 2023 Design Vanguard winners Chris Brown and Brent Linden, is a ground-up primary residence situated on Mount Tabor in Portland’s historic southeast quadrant. Built for a young couple, its form is restrained and takes advantage of the neighborhood’s characteristically steep slope, increasing in scale as it descends into the forest.

Design Solution: The front elevation required the house be long and deep, generous stair halls were placed in the corners to bring daylight throughout the house, and a courtyard extends into the landscape. At each level, the house opens to the surrounding environment, allowing occupants and visitors to explore the steep, forested site and changing seasons through framed views, spaces filled with light, and direct outside access.

The body of the house is unified, bright, and airy, coated inside and out with plaster whose color changes with the weather and season, with subtle tonal shifts emerging with the passing sun. Throughout there is evidence of the work of local craftspeople, particularly in the custom steel and wood stairs, solid white oak screenwalls, and millwork. Interior and exterior planar surfaces provide a neutral canvas for abundant natural light, while the millwork and metalwork offer warmth and tactility.

Tonal House by Observation Studio

Photo © Lara Swimmer/Esto

Structure and Materials: Sustainably sourced materials were used throughout the house, including for the foundation and primary walls, which were constructed from Faswall, a stacked insulated concrete form block. Made of mineralized wood and cement and produced less than 100 miles away, the blocks reduce embodied carbon and environmental impacts while enhancing overall building performance and energy efficiency. The design required unbraced walls to accommodate the double and triple height stair halls. This pushed the limits of the material and required creative structural solutions and careful construction, which resulted in stunning spaces.

Additional Information
Completion date: 2023
Site size: .17 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld

Tonal House by Observation Studio
Tonal House by Observation Studio
Tonal House by Observation Studio
Tonal House by Observation Studio

Photos © Lara Swimmer/Esto

Tonal House by Observation Studio
Tonal House by Observation Studio
Tonal House by Observation Studio

Images courtesy Observation Studio; click to enlarge

Credits

Architect
Chris Brown
Observation Studio
2100 NW 19th Ave. #2
Portland, OR 97209
www.observationstudio.com

Project Team
Christopher Brown, Brent Linden, Dillon Phillips, Elizabeth Carmody

Interior designer
Observation Studio and Hemma Staging

Engineers
Structural: Grummel Engineering

Consultants
Garden design: Wesley Younie

General Contractor
Structure Build

Photographer
Lara Swimmer/Esto

Specifications

Exterior Cladding
Direct-applied exterior stucco system

Structural System
Unique structural component: Faswall Block

Windows
Metal frame: Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors

Doors
Entrances: Custom wood veneered white oak

Hardware
Locksets: Emtek

Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork: White oak veneer cabinetry
Custom woodwork: Solid white oak screenwalls
Countertops: Ceaserstone
Other special finishes: Direct applied interior plaster system; custom concrete vanity cabinetry and countertop

Lighting
Downlights: Lotus
Interior Sconces: Cedar and Moss
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron

Plumbing
Faucets: Crosswater and Kallista
Showerheads: Crosswater
Concrete basins: Custom integral concrete basins
Undermount basins: Kohler
Tubs: Kohler
Wall-hung toilets: Toto
Floor-mount toilets: Acera

Engery
HVAC: In-floor radiant heating