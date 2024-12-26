Tonal House by Observation Studio

✕

Location: Portland, Oregon

Project size: 3,600 square feet

Program: Tonal House, designed by Observation Studio, whose project team included 2023 Design Vanguard winners Chris Brown and Brent Linden, is a ground-up primary residence situated on Mount Tabor in Portland’s historic southeast quadrant. Built for a young couple, its form is restrained and takes advantage of the neighborhood’s characteristically steep slope, increasing in scale as it descends into the forest.

Design Solution: The front elevation required the house be long and deep, generous stair halls were placed in the corners to bring daylight throughout the house, and a courtyard extends into the landscape. At each level, the house opens to the surrounding environment, allowing occupants and visitors to explore the steep, forested site and changing seasons through framed views, spaces filled with light, and direct outside access.

The body of the house is unified, bright, and airy, coated inside and out with plaster whose color changes with the weather and season, with subtle tonal shifts emerging with the passing sun. Throughout there is evidence of the work of local craftspeople, particularly in the custom steel and wood stairs, solid white oak screenwalls, and millwork. Interior and exterior planar surfaces provide a neutral canvas for abundant natural light, while the millwork and metalwork offer warmth and tactility.

Photo © Lara Swimmer/Esto

Structure and Materials: Sustainably sourced materials were used throughout the house, including for the foundation and primary walls, which were constructed from Faswall, a stacked insulated concrete form block. Made of mineralized wood and cement and produced less than 100 miles away, the blocks reduce embodied carbon and environmental impacts while enhancing overall building performance and energy efficiency. The design required unbraced walls to accommodate the double and triple height stair halls. This pushed the limits of the material and required creative structural solutions and careful construction, which resulted in stunning spaces.

Additional Information

Completion date: 2023

Site size: .17 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Lara Swimmer/Esto

Images courtesy Observation Studio; click to enlarge