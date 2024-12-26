✕

In 2024, the architectural community lost a Pritzker laureate who served as an important architectural bridge between the United States and Japan, a San Francisco architect who tirelessly advocated for social and environmental change in both the built environment and the profession, a Le Corbusier protégé who went on to become a highly regarded figure stateside in the realm of academia—and many more.

Below are tributes published by RECORD, both in print and online, remembering those in the profession—and profession-adjacent—who passed this year. They are presented in chronological order of their passing beginning in January, with links to each individual tribute and remembrance within their respective names.

Victor Lundy, 101

Architect

Yoshio Taniguchi, 87

Architect