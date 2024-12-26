Image in modal.

In 2024, the architectural community lost a Pritzker laureate who served as an important architectural bridge between the United States and Japan, a San Francisco architect who tirelessly advocated for social and environmental change in both the built environment and the profession, a Le Corbusier protégé who went on to become a highly regarded figure stateside in the realm of academia—and many more.

Below are tributes published by RECORD, both in print and online, remembering those in the profession—and profession-adjacent—who passed this year. They are presented in chronological order of their passing beginning in January, with links to each individual tribute and remembrance within their respective names.

Kurt W. Forster, 89
Historian, educator

Marsha Maytum, 67
Architect

Antoine Predock, 87
Architect

Antoine Predock working on a model of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg with his studio team. Photo courtesy Antoine Predock Architect

Richard Serra, 85
Artist

José Oubrerie, 91
Architect, educator 

Italo Rota, 70
Architect, designer

Italo Rota. Photo by Comune di Reggio Nell'Emilia, Flickr

Benjamin Weese, 94
Architect

Fumihiko Maki, 95
Architect, educator

David A. Morton, 89
Publisher

Fredric Jameson, 90
Critic

Fredric Jameson. Photo courtesy Duke University

Curtis Moody, 73
Architect

Joseph Rykwert, 98
Critic, historian

Victor Lundy above his Church of the Resurrection in East Harlem, New York (1966). The building was demolished in 2007. Photo courtesy Library of Congress, Victor A. Lundy Archive, Prints & Photographs Division

Victor Lundy, 101
Architect

Yoshio Taniguchi, 87
Architect