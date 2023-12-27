In 2023, the architectural community lost India’s first Pritzker Prize laureate, a tireless champion for increasing the visibility of women architects, a wildly prolific scholar whose words and mentorship impacted legion, the co-founder of a New York firm that has reshaped skylines around the world—and so many more.
Below are tributes published by RECORD, both in print and online, remembering those in the profession—and some not in profession—who passed this year. They are presented in chronological order of their passing beginning in January, with links to each individual tribute and remembrance within their respective names.
Renée Gailhoustet. Photo © Valérie Sadoun
Renée Gailhoustet, 93
Architect
Cervin Robinson, 94
Architectural photographer
Balkrishna Doshi, 95
Architect
Balkrishna Doshi. Photo © Pratik Gajja
Robert Geddes, 99
Architect, educator
Eugene Kohn, 92
Architect, co-founder of KPF
Rafael Viñoly, 78
Architect
Rafael Viñoly. Photo © Roman Viñoly
Michael Wilford, 84
Architect, educator
Bill Hellmuth, 69
Architect, chairman and CEO of HOK
Paolo Portoghesi, 92
Architect, historian
Claude Stoller, 101
Architect
Portrait of Claude Stoller taken by his brother Ezra (right), and the Stanton House (1961) in Belvedere, California, designed by Robert Marquis and Stoller (left). Photo © Ezra Stoller/Esto
Michael Hopkins, 88
Architect
Robert Mangurian, 82
Architect, educator
Marc Augé, 87
Anthropologist
Jean-Louis Cohen, 74
Architectural historian, curator, educator
Thierry Despont. Photo © Rainer Hosch
Thierry Despont, 75
Architect
Myron Goldfinger, 90
Architect
Joan Kaplan Davidson, 96
Philanthropist, activist
Norman Henry Pfeiffer, 82
Architect, founding partner Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates
Beverly Willis, 95
Architect, activist
George Baird. Photo courtesy Baird Sampson Neuert Architects
George Baird, 84
Architect, educator
Anthony Vidler, 82
Architectural historian, critic, educator
Rosalynn Carter, 96
Former First Lady, activist, affordable housing advocate
Chien Chung “Didi” Pei, 77
Architect, co-founder PEI Architects
Rosalynn Carter at a 2019 Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity. Photo © Habitat For Humanity International
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment