In 2023, the architectural community lost India’s first Pritzker Prize laureate, a tireless champion for increasing the visibility of women architects, a wildly prolific scholar whose words and mentorship impacted legion, the co-founder of a New York firm that has reshaped skylines around the world—and so many more.

Below are tributes published by RECORD, both in print and online, remembering those in the profession—and some not in profession—who passed this year. They are presented in chronological order of their passing beginning in January, with links to each individual tribute and remembrance within their respective names.

Renée Gailhoustet. Photo © Valérie Sadoun

Renée Gailhoustet, 93

Architect

Cervin Robinson, 94

Architectural photographer

Balkrishna Doshi, 95

Architect

Balkrishna Doshi. Photo © Pratik Gajja

Robert Geddes, 99

Architect, educator

Eugene Kohn, 92

Architect, co-founder of KPF

Rafael Viñoly, 78

Architect

Rafael Viñoly. Photo © Roman Viñoly

Michael Wilford, 84

Architect, educator

Bill Hellmuth, 69

Architect, chairman and CEO of HOK

Paolo Portoghesi, 92

Architect, historian

Claude Stoller, 101

Architect

Portrait of Claude Stoller taken by his brother Ezra (right), and the Stanton House (1961) in Belvedere, California, designed by Robert Marquis and Stoller (left). Photo © Ezra Stoller/Esto

Michael Hopkins, 88

Architect

Robert Mangurian, 82

Architect, educator

Marc Augé, 87

Anthropologist

Jean-Louis Cohen, 74

Architectural historian, curator, educator

Thierry Despont. Photo © Rainer Hosch

Thierry Despont, 75

Architect

Myron Goldfinger, 90

Architect

Joan Kaplan Davidson, 96

Philanthropist, activist

Norman Henry Pfeiffer, 82

Architect, founding partner Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates

Beverly Willis, 95

Architect, activist

George Baird. Photo courtesy Baird Sampson Neuert Architects

George Baird, 84

Architect, educator

Anthony Vidler, 82

Architectural historian, critic, educator

Rosalynn Carter, 96

Former First Lady, activist, affordable housing advocate

Chien Chung “Didi” Pei, 77

Architect, co-founder PEI Architects