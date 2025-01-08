OMA New York partner Jason Long joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss the firm’s approach to adaptive reuse and the design of 730 Stanyan, an affordable housing project in San Francisco’s historic Haight-Ashbury district.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.