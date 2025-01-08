OMA New York partner Jason Long joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss the firm’s approach to adaptive reuse and the design of 730 Stanyan, an affordable housing project in San Francisco’s historic Haight-Ashbury district.

- Jason Long “When it comes to adaptive reuse, one of the things we often try to do is avoid locking things in too much. You need to create a certain level of specificity in the design and in what you're proposing. But at the same time, you want to be conscious that it will need to be adapted again. In the case of Post Houston , that involved not fundamentally altering the bones of the bulding, but trying to pierce it with a series of atriums to let light in and give it a kind of coherence that it lacked otherwise.”

