For February, RECORD celebrates the reuse, renovation, and resuscitation of existing buildings with profiles of four thoughtful architectural interventions that both alter and reinvigorate: a vacated 1960s ice hockey arena whose thin-shell concrete structure was carefully preserved in its transformation into a new visual arts hub for a small Colorado college; a once-flailing public library in France—leaky, poorly insulated, and underused—that’s now enjoying a middle-age renaissance thanks to a timber-anchored refresh that extends inside and out; a prominent Madison Avenue office block where a glassy new tower rises above a revamped mid-century podium whose characteristic limestone facade was retained and repaired; and a 19th-century barn on the Swiss-French border that has been masterfully converted—cowbells and all—into an intimate private art museum.