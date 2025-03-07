✕

Ricardo Scofidio, an architect who revolutionized urban public space in his hometown of New York with works such as the High Line and the transformed Lincoln Center campus, died yesterday, March 6, in Manhattan at the age of 89. According to a statement from his firm, Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), he passed peacefully surrounded by family, including his partner in life and work, Elizabeth Diller.

“Ric had a profound impact on our architectural practice, establishing the studio with a mission to make space on his own terms,” the statement reads. “The firm’s partners and principals, many of whom have collaborated with him for decades, will extend his architectural legacy in the work we will continue to perform every day.”

The High Line phase 2. Photo © Iwan Baan, courtesy DS+R

Born in 1935, Scofidio, who studied architecture at the Cooper Union and Columbia University, took an unconventional path in the profession. In the 2016 book, Twenty Over Eighty: Conversations on a Lifetime in Architecture and Design, Scofidio says he seriously considered leaving architecture. But after meeting Diller—his student while teaching at Cooper—he realized he “didn’t have to practice architecture the way the profession practiced it,” but could choose multidisciplinary projects that were “like jumping off a tall building without a parachute.”



1 2 The Brasserie at the Seagram Building (1); Blur Building at the 2002 Swiss Expo. Photos © Michael Moran (1), Beat Widmer (2), courtesy DS+R

Para-site at the Museum of Modern Art, 1989. Photo courtesy DS+R

Beginning in 1981, the firm, then known as Diller Scofidio, operated at the intersection of architecture, the performing arts, and the visual arts. During the first two decades, the partners realized a series of small, conceptual, but highly influential projects—installation pieces, multimedia theater work, exhibitions, interiors, and unbuilt structures—including, in 1991, the traveling installation Tourisms: suitCase Studies and the groundbreaking residence for an art collector, Slow House (they literally broke ground on the project but it came to an abrupt halt mid-construction with the sudden collapse of the art market, leaving the cornucopia-shaped foundations in the earth). A startling high-concept redesign of Philip Johnson’s Brasserie in New York’s Seagram Building opened in 2000, and Travelogues at John F. Kennedy Airport the following year. When Scofidio was well into his 60s, their temporary Blur Building, “an architecture of atmosphere” designed for the 2002 Swiss National Exposition at Lake Neuchâtel, Yverdon-les-Bains, catapulted the couple into the spotlight.

Larger architectural commissions followed. Scofidio was partner-in-charge of both the High Line linear park, an ambitious, wildly successful, and oft-imitated adaptive reuse of a defunct railway on Manhattan’s West Side, designed in partnership with Field Operations and Piet Oudolf, and a top-to-bottom overhaul of Lincoln Center’s 16-acre performing arts campus on the Upper West Side that placed public space at center stage. Scofidio was also involved in the design of other DS+R projects in New York and beyond, including Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art (2006); The Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles (2015); the Vagelos Education Center at Columbia University (2016); The Shed, a High Line-adjacent arts center at Hudson Yards designed in collaboration with Rockwell Group (2019); a controversial expansion and renovation of New York’s Museum of Modern Art (2019); and the 32-acre Zaryadye Park in Moscow (2017).

The North Plaza at the Lincon Center for the Performing Arts. Photo © Iwan Baan, courtesy DS+R

“Ric was a true original, especially in detailing,” says Harvard professor and co-founding principal of Höweler + Yoon Eric Höweler, who was a senior designer at DS+R from 2002 to 2005, during which time the studio grew from 12 to 45 people. “Everyone would try solution after solution, creating piles of trace sketches. Ric would come to the table with an idea so far out of left field that it would floor everyone. His was always the Gordian knot solution—so conceptual and elegant that it eluded everyone.”

As the firm grew—adding Charles Renfro as a partner in 2004 and Benjamin Gilmartin in 2015—it continued to devote attention to exhibitions, many becoming blockbusters, including Charles James: Beyond Fashion (2014) and Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination (2018), both for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the memorable Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design (2017) at the Jewish Museum in New York.

The Broad, Los Angeles. Photo © Iwan Baan, courtesy DS+R

“A graduate, a professor, and a friend of the Cooper Union, Ric returned again and again long after his retirement from teaching, and his visual literacy continued to amaze students in the advancement of their work. A generous donor to the school at large, Ric’s sense of giving never ceased,” says Nader Tehrani, dean of the architecture school at Cooper Union from 2015 to 2022, who counts Scofidio as a trusted advisor throughout his tenure. “His gentle manner served as an apt veil for the contained intelligence and wit he would unleash every so often, reminding us that we do not need to overstep our presence to allow our voices to speak with power.”

Both Scofidio and Diller were named as MacArthur Fellows in 1999 and, a decade later, Fellows of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and Time magazine’s TIME 100: The Most Influential People in the World.

ICA, Boston. Photo © Chuck Choi, courtesy DS+R

“Ric’s calm and playful presence brought people together, his whip smart intuition made people listen, and his technical wizardry inspired people’s creativity,” says Renfro. “He was a father, sibling, and partner not just to Liz, Ben, and me but to the whole studio. He will be missed.”

“Ric was a true architect and a person of deep compassion, wit, and grace,” says Gilmartin. “I will miss him every day, even as his spirit of invention lives on in all of our work.”

A more comprehensive tribute to Scofidio’s life and work will appear in the April issue of Architectural Record. A memorial service will also be announced by DS+R in the coming weeks.