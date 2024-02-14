For February’s special Kitchen & Bath section, RECORD showcases four projects, including two cleverly designed cooking areas—one a flexible, economy-sized space for a Californian ADU and the other a YouTube-ready demonstration kitchen inserted into a London rowhouse—along with a high-design comfort station within a public park in the Bronx and a barrier-free bathroom renovation at a home in New York’s Hudson Valley. While pointedly diverse, all these projects stand out through their deft navigation of limited footprints and use of thoughtful and utilitarian materials.
Here's a look at the latest innovations for these essential spaces.
