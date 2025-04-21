Mark Cavagnero Associates Brings a Historic Dublin Hotel Back to Life
For nearly a century, an elegant hotel built in 1883 on the eastern edge of Dublin by the London and North Western Railway Company served travelers arriving at and departing from its grand terminus at the city’s North Wall Quay. But in the mid-20th century, the fortunes of the station—and the hotel—waned as private automobiles and air travel supplanted passenger rail. And by the late 1970s, this stretch of Ireland’s capital became dangerously rough; the once-majestic hotel left to pigeons and squatters.
Nearly 40 years later, three newly built Salesforce office complexes—part of a tech- and financial services–driven revitalization of an area now called the Dublin Docklands—surrounded the abandoned four-story structure. Soon enough, the San Francisco–headquartered software company set its sights on incorporating the historic red-brick building into its Dublin campus. Years of disuse left it dilapidated, and when Mark Cavagnero Associates principal Brandon Joo first toured the site he encountered a property in need of considerable help. But Joo and Cavagnero also saw an opportunity—not just to restore the former hotel but to stitch it back into the fabric of the city.
