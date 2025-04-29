House Between Two Rivers by Sebastián Mancera + Taller 3000

Location: Acatitlán, Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Project size: 7,000 square feet

Program: House Between Two Rivers is situated in a sloped clearing on a bosky ridge between, as its name suggests, two rivers—one to the north and the other to the south. Designed for a couple and their three adult children, this weekend house will one day become a home to retire in.

Design Solution: House Between Two Rivers nestles into the site’s slope, holding back earth with 16-foot-high retaining walls of bush-hammered concrete. Because of this siting, one arrives at the dwelling from the roof, where only three walls—each an element in a different wing of the house—are visible. (One wing contains the living space and the kitchen, another features a series of bedrooms, and the last shapes a small courtyard with a guest suite.)

An exterior stair leads residents beneath a cantilevered beam and down to the main level, where the living space, running parallel to the ridge and lined with a wall of bi-folding doors trimmed in Spanish cedar, faces west. The kitchen is tucked underground. Hidden behind shrubbery, the swimming pool is farther down the slope, as are the bedrooms, accessed internally through a trapezoidal stair. These rooms, oriented toward the south and built of cinderblock rendered with a thin coat of concrete, are punctuated by a trio of small planted lightwells. .

Photo © César Béjar

: The large concrete retaining walls provide thermal mass. On cold nights, the concrete then radiates heat and keeps the house warm without any supplemental systems. Water is pumped from a nearby spring and the house is off the grid, making use of nearby solar panels.

Images courtesy Sebastián Mancera + Taller 3000; click to enlarge

Credits Architect

Sebastián Mancera + Taller 3000

Gob. Luis G Vieyra 38

San Miguel Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

www.taller3000.com Project Team

Principal: Sebastián Mancera Associate architect

Calli Arquitectura

Anahuac 31

Roma Sur, CDMX 06760

www.calli-mx.com Engineers

Structural: Taller AE

M/e/p: Ingeniería MRG General contractor: Grupo CM Photographer

César Béjar Specifications Exterior Cladding

Wood: WeTimber

Moisture barrier: Sika Windows

Wood frame: WeTimber Doors

Wood doors: Oscar Nieto

Spanish Cedar bi-folding doors: WeTimber Hardware

Locksets: Arrone

Door levers: Hoppe

Hinges: Tectus

Interior Finishes

Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Oscar Nieto

Floor and wall tile: Talavera Cortés Furnishings

Dining Tables, sofa: Seb3000 Lighting

Dimming system or other lighting controls: Leviton Plumbing

Faucets: American Standard

Showerheads: Helvex

Basins: Kohler

Toilets: Interceramic

Additional Information: April 2024: 2.5 acres: Withheld: Withheld