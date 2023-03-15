All architects registered in the United States or abroad, as well as interior designers working in collaboration with architects, are welcome to submit interiors-only projects—residential, commercial, institutional, and public—that have been completed in the last year. Special consideration will be paid to works that incorporate innovations in design, program, building technology, sustainability, and/or materials. Winning projects will be selected by an editorial jury and published in the September 2023 issue of Architectural Record.

DEADLINE

All entries must be submitted by May 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

ELIGIBILITY

Entry is open to any architect and/or interior designer registered in the U.S. or abroad.

Projects must be built within the last 12 months.

They may be new or renovated, – commercial, institutional, public or residential, – and domestic or international.

Entries must be approved by client for publication and, if selected, be available for a visit by a writer (pending COVID-related stipulations.)

Projects previously published as a feature in print or on the web in Architectural Record or other national and/or international English-language media will not be eligible. Other published but less-prominently featured projects will be evaluated at the discretion of the jury.

ENTRIES

Entries must be submitted as a multi-page PDF (no larger than 10 MB total) that includes:

A succinct project description (no more than 500 words) including architect or firm name, project name & location, program, completion date, brief, and solution. A comprehensive selection of at least 10 full-page, professionally photographed images. Identifying captions are helpful. In addition, all images should be arranged in the same direction, whether in portrait or landscape format. Plans, drawings, and elevations with scale and north arrow.

NOTE: A photo release form will be required for all winning projects.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment for US$100 (then US$50 for each additional project), payable after the upload has been completed.

STEPS

Please complete the Entry Questions and PDF Upload on the link below. To save information you have entered so far, click the "Save and Next" button at the bottom of the page before exiting the form or moving on to the next page. Once you are ready to submit your form, click the "Add to Cart" button on the last page. Please take an extra moment to review your responses before submitting. After checkout, you will be able to review your entry but will not be able to edit it.

QUESTIONS

Email arcallforentries@bnpmedia.com. Please include “Record Interiors” in the subject line.