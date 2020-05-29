Museums Begin to Re-Open After Months of Temporary Closures

It has been nearly three months since officials around the U.S. began mandating stay-at-home orders and temporary closures of public spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some states are beginning to ease restrictions, including Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott allowed museums to reopen on May 1 at 25 percent capacity—though each cultural center is operating on a case by case basis.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston displays new visitor policies on its website. Click here to expand.

While the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, welcomed the public back on May 23 (with occupancy and safety modifications), others, like Ruby City in San Antonio aren’t in a rush to get back to normal. “At this time, we do not have a confirmed reopening date, although we are actively working to ensure health and safety protocols are set in place for when the building does reopen,” a spokesperson for the David Adjaye–designed contemporary art center told RECORD via email.

Other parts of the world are also beginning to resume activity—though with many new post-pandemic safety practices, including social distancing, wellness checks before entering certain facilities, and mask requirements.

Read on for a list of cultural centers re-opening around the country:

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston – open May 23 at 25 percent capacity. Visitors have to wear a face mask, have their temperatures checked, and maintain social distancing. Cash, large bags, and food and drinks are no longer permitted. The cafe and coat check areas are closed.

Glenstone Museum in Maryland — opens June 4 as an outdoor-only experience in a limited capacity. Tickets will be released in two week increments and are currently available through June 14. Tickets will go live at 10 a.m. every Monday beginning June 8.

Cleveland Museum of Art — opens June 30.

International re-openings:

Museé Cantonal des Beaux-Arts in Switzerland — opened May 11 on a restricted schedule but will fully re-open to the public and resume normal operating hours on June 2.

Guggenheim Bilbao — opens June 1.

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo — Partially re-opens June 2, fully re-opens on June 9.

Nationalmuseum in Stockholm – opens June 16.

Check back for updates and additions.