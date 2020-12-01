✕

Architectural Record presents the best shading, seating, and cooking products of the year.

Americana Chair

Available in four vibrant colors, this chair from Landscape Forms revisits the iconic Adirondack chair, modernizing the classic design language by using the high-performance material of high-density polyethylene. It makes a bold visual statement while ensuring that the chair stands the test of time in public spaces. Accessories include a hanger underneath the arm for securing a bag or purse and an optional tablet arm.

landscapeforms.com

Barry Richards, principal and studio leader, Rockwell Group “When I saw Americana, I immediately wanted to go sit in it and move it around. Even though it is another take on the classic Adirondack, it seems fresh, thoughtful, and adaptable to how we want to live and work outside today.”

Sunnyside Collection

Developed in collaboration with designers Brad Ascalon and Ghislaine Viñas, Sunnyside fuses high-end styling with ideas of a perfect outdoor hideaway. Made of recycled HDPE—offered in nine colors—it comprises seating and tables with grooved frames that allude to slatted porch furniture. The cushions are upholstered in Sunbrella fabric.

lolldesigns.com

Elements

Continuing its collaboration with architect Daniel Germani, Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens has launched this modular-furniture-inspired system, bringing sleek European aesthetics to outdoor environments. The stainless-steel modules come in a variety of finishes, and their 360º functionality allows access to storage from either side of the modules.

brownjordanoutdoorkitchens.com

Disc, Peak, and Stretch

Inspired by the simplicity of post-and-beam construction, designer Scott Klinker reimagined traditional sun shading in a contemporary vernacular for Landscape Forms. Disc, Peak (pictured), and Stretch each present a streamlined umbrella design of solid or perforated aluminum panels that are rotationally adjustable and finished in lead-free powder coating.

landscapeforms.com

Platform One Collection

This modular series by Loll Designs features a customizable frame that allows for an array of style options and configurations to meet personal preferences and spatial parameters. The collection’s sofas, lounges, and ottomans offer deep seating and weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric cushions. Side tables are also available.

lolldesigns.com