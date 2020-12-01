Architectural Record presents the best glazing, cladding, and rainscreen products of the year.
YWW 50 TU
Responding to the demand for unitized shop-glazed products, YKK AP has expanded its window-wall portfolio with a system that offers higher thermal performance and accommodates oversize glass panels. Made of aluminum with polyurethane thermal breaks, it comes in many finishes. Mullion options include interior, exterior, or a more minimal two-sided structural silicone glazing.
ykkap.com
formparts.fab
Adding to its formparts brand of folded-concrete panel and fin lines, Rieder NORAM has developed GRFC elements with a 0.12" chamfer, enabling architects to create crisper dimensional facades. The 5"-thick elements are lightweight and integrate discreet fastening anchors for a cleaner appearance.
rieder.cc
Rheinzink-Granum Zinc
This recyclable architectural-grade zinc alloy is now available in two shades of gray: Basalte and a lighter Skygrey. Both have matte finishes achieved with a special phosphate coating. Ideal for roofing and wall cladding, the weather- and corrosion-resistant material will develop a natural patina over time.
rheinzink.us
Solstex Solar Façade
This solar facade system allows architects to incorporate lightweight, large-format photovoltaic panels into a building’s facade instead of putting them on its roof. The PV panels consist of thin-film CdTe technology encapsulated between two sheets of heat-strengthened glass. Solstex reduces a building’s carbon footprint and guarantees LEED credits and savings.
elemex.com
Lumi Frit Projectable Glass Rainscreen
Bendheim’s new glazing features a translucent fritted pattern that reflects light to create an ultrawhite effect during the day. At night, the glass doubles as a facade onto which images can be projected. The rainscreen attaches directly to the building walls, without any bulky steel substructure, resulting in a look that is shadow-free.
bendheim.com